CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the Chicago Skyline from inside the stadium prior to the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

NBC Sports Chicago has announced its 2024 Chicago White Sox regular season coverage details, featuring expert game and surrounding game coverage of 157 regular season games (77 home, 80 road), including the home/season opener on Thursday, March 28. In addition, the network will deliver extensive digital/audio/social coverage, live streaming of every game telecast and much more. This season’s White Sox baseball coverage on NBC Sports Chicago is presented by Xfinity.

NBC Sports Chicago will begin its 2024 White Sox regular season game coverage with the HOME/SEASON OPENER on Thursday, March 28 , as the White Sox host the AL Central Division rival Detroit Tigers live from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Opening Day coverage gets underway at 1:00 PM CT with a special, on-site, live streaming edition of the popular White Sox Talk Podcast. Featuring veteran White Sox expert/host Chuck Garfien, former White Sox standout infielder Gordon Beckham, along with on-site VIP guests, this special live stream edition of the White Sox Talk Podcast can be viewed on any of the following digital options:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel – NBC Chicago News

(NOTE: The NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now)

Then, beginning at 2:00 PM, fans can look forward to an expanded one-hour edition of White Sox Pregame Live presented by the Village of Bedford Park with host Chuck Garfien, who will be joined on-field by White Sox legend/2005 World Series Champion manager Ozzie Guillen and Gordon Beckham. NOTE: White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas and 2005 World Series hero Scott Podsednik will also return as pre/postgame studio analysts once again this season. This Opening Day edition of White Sox Pregame Live will also stream live on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel.

Following live player introductions and the National Anthem, Opening Day game coverage/first pitch gets underway at 3:00 PM featuring NBC Sports Chicago’s new White Sox play-by-play announcer John Schriffen and veteran game analyst Steve Stone. The home/season opener will be immediately followed by an expanded edition of White Sox Postgame Live highlighted by White Sox manager Pedro Grifol’s live post-game press conference, along with post-game player reaction, expanded highlights, detailed analysis, upcoming game previews and more. (NOTE: NBC Sports Chicago’s complete 2024 White Sox regular season schedule can be found at the end of this announcement.)

In addition, NBC Sports Chicago’s Opening Day coverage will include the return of the network’s popular “Drone Cam.” The network first employed the “Drone Cam” (DJI Mavic 3 Pro) last season for its coverage of White Sox-Cubs crosstown battles at Guaranteed Rate Field and Wrigley Field. The “Drone Cam” will provide viewers with stunning aerial shots of Guaranteed Rate Field during the game, video coverage of all the Opening Day festivities in and outside of the ballpark during pregame, and much more.

Prior to the White Sox regular season opener, fans can look forward to a sneak preview of the upcoming 2024 MLB season TOMORROW (Tuesday, March 26) at 6:30 PM with the White Sox Season Preview Specialpresented by the Village of Bedford Park. Hosted by Chuck Garfien and Ozzie Guillen, this half-hour NBC Sports Chicago special will have fans prepped for Opening Day featuring a comprehensive look at this year’s White Sox roster, a recap of all the off-season moves around the league, along with season predictions and special guest interviews. NOTE: NBC Sports Chicago is also scheduled to re-air the White Sox Season Preview Special on Tuesday evening at 11:00 PM and on Wednesday, March 27 at 5:00 PM.

Please note the following additional highlights surrounding NBC Sports Chicago’s comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Chicago White Sox:

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Every White Sox game telecast, along with surrounding pre/postgame coverage, will also be live streamed to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago viewers on NBCSportsChicago.com and the “NBC Sports” app. For more information about NBC Sports Chicago’s live streaming of its White Sox telecasts, viewers are urged to visit the following link: White Sox Streaming – NBC Sports Chicago

NBCSPORTSCHICAGO.COM / NBC SPORTS CHICAGO APP / SOCIAL MEDIA

From a digital standpoint, NBCSportsChicago.com and the “NBC Sports Chicago” app will be THE destination for White Sox fans all season long featuring the latest breaking news, feature stories, player profiles, video highlights, game previews/recaps and more. Also – fans on social media are urged to follow @NBCSWhiteSox on X (Twitter) for in-game updates, breaking news, interactive questions, polls, and much more 24/7. In addition, a multitude of Opening Day and season long “Sights & Sounds” moments will also be provided via Instagram and Instagram Stories (@NBCSChicago) and on TikTok (@nbcschicago).

“WHITE SOX TALK” PODCAST

Throughout the upcoming MLB season, fans can look forward to new editions of the White Sox Talk Podcast. Hosted by Chuck Garfien and Ryan McGuffey, the White Sox Talk podcast focuses on the hottest topics surrounding the White Sox and MLB, along with numerous special guest interviews throughout the year. Fans can download all of NBC Sports Chicago’s podcasts at NBCSportsChicago.com/podcasts and simply subscribe to them via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Art19, and YouTube. The podcasts can be played on any mobile device, laptop, or desktop computer.

NBC 5 NEWS / NOTIECIERO TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

NBC 5 News (featuring Leila Rahimi, Mike Berman and Ruthie Polinsky) and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago (featuring Héctor Lozano and Raúl Delgado) will provide viewers with extensive White Sox coverage all season long featuring the very latest team/player news, game highlights, interviews with players and coaches, feature stories and much more. NOTE: NBC 5 News can also be seen on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel.