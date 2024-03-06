Former White Sox slugger joins touching video for Jason Kelce retirement

Former White Sox slugger Jim Thome joined the chorus of sports stars to congratulate Jason Kelce on his retirement from the NFL. On an episode of the “New Heights Podcast,” a show that Kelce records with his brother and fellow NFL star Travis Kelce, Thome shared his message for Kelce in a touching montage.

The amount of love and support from people reaching out after Jason's announcement has been overwhelming



So we decided to end today's show with a special video for Jason pic.twitter.com/i4S6zlSIgw — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 6, 2024

“What a joy and a pleasure it’s been to watch you compete and play the game the way you did for all those years,” Thome said, while decked out in White Sox gear. “Just wanted to congratulate you on a wonderful career.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Thome was joined by several other sports legends, like Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Peyton Manning. Kelce gave a laugh or a smile when each person came on screen, but Thome garnered his biggest reaction.

“Oh my gosh,” said Kelce when Thome appeared.

“No way!” said Travis.

Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, so he likely grew up watching Thome win division title after division title for Cleveland in the mid-90s. Thome and Kelce also crossed paths for one year in Philadelphia, in 2012, when Kelce was playing for the Eagles and Thome played for the Phillies.

Kelce is expected to join Thome as a Hall of Famer before too long– even though Thome is enshrined in Cooperstown and Kelce’s bust will be displayed at Canton.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.