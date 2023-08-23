Now that General Manager Rick Hahn and Executive Vice President Ken Williams are officially out of the White Sox front office, it begs the question --- who will fill in their place?

When the organization announced they relieved the duo's duties at their respective position, they also mentioned they are searching for a "single decision maker" to lead baseball operations before the end of the season. A quick turnaround, surely, but necessary to get the White Sox back on track.

When thinking of candidates, is it appropriate to mention former Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein?

No. The move is unlikely for many reasons.

ESPN's David Kaplan reported Tuesday that Epstein is "very happy in his current roles." Epstein serves as a consultant to MLB, having a hand in the league's rule changes i.e. pitch clock, bigger bases, etc.

To him, stepping back into a front office could be considered a downgrade. Epstein could have his eyes set on bigger things, such as becoming the league's commissioner. However, Rob Manfred signed a new extension that keeps him in his role through 2029.

Nevertheless, Epstein is an accomplished baseball mind. Notably, he helped the Boston Red Sox to two World Series championships and led the Cubs to their first World Series since 1908 in 2016.

He's no stranger to inhaling a difficult situation, but it would likely take some convincing to get the former front office lead to come to the South Side. The White Sox' front office last had dysfunction between Hahn and Williams, ultimately leading to the duo's demise. That could spring reservations for future candidates.

What's more, rumors have it the White Sox may make an internal move in the front office.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Assistant General Manager/Player Development of Minor League operations, Chris Getz, is a leading candidate to take over the front office.

Texas Rangers senior advisor Dayton Moore is also a favorite, according to a separate report from Nightengale. Moore was formerly the general manager of the Royals, leading them to a World Series championship in 2014. He was promoted to team president in 2022, but was fired later that year.

