Former White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito could miss 2024 season: report

Former White Sox pitcher Lucas Gioltio has a partially torn UCL and a flexor strain and could miss the entire 2024 season, according to Jeff Passan.

Brutal news: Initial imaging showed Boston Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain and could miss the 2024 season, league sources tell ESPN. Giolito, who signed a two-year deal with Boston, may need surgery to repair the right-elbow damage. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 5, 2024

Giolito signed a two-year $38.5 million deal with the Red Sox in late December, marking his fourth team in five months.

His contract includes an opt-out option after the first year worth $1 million. If not, he will receive $19 million over the second season of the deal in 2025 ($18 million for the first season).

He played the first half of the 2023 season with the White Sox, starting 21 games and holding a 3.79 ERA. The White Sox traded him, along with Reynaldo Lopez, at the Aug. 1 trade deadline to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for prospects Ky Bush and Edgar Quero.

Giolito, 29, recorded a 1-5 pitching record in six starts with the Angels and posted a 6.89 ERA. The Angels waived him thereafter. He then signed with the Cleveland Guardians for the rest of the season. There, Giolito pitched another six starts. But this time, he finished with a 7.04 ERA.

Hence, besides his poor finish to a multi-destination 2023 season, Giolito inked an incredibly lucrative deal. The deal comes out of the darkness of this MLB offseason, which has seen few free-agent deals outside of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Giolito's deal may have higher substance, as the dominoes might start falling for the rest of MLB's free agents.

