The Chicago White Sox opened their Cactus League slate Friday afternoon against the Cubs in Mesa, Arizona, which means White Sox fans got a first dose of the team's new play-by-play announcer, John Schriffen.

Jesse Chavez and the White Sox took a shelling in the bottom of the first, but Schriffen got a chance to show off his chops in the second inning when designated hitter Tim Elko — who had two MLB plate appearances last season — homered to right field.

Tim Elko showing what he can do at the plate. pic.twitter.com/ToPrOUQySq — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 23, 2024

The six runs scored in the first inning by the Cubs would be more than enough, as the North Siders went on to rout the White Sox 8-1.

Chicago's two teams meet again at Sloan Park on March 1.

