Luis Robert Jr. announces participation in the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

Luis Robert Jr., the White Sox' lone All-Star for the 2023 season, will participate in the Home Run Derby during All-Star weekend, the center fielder announced on his Instagram.

As mentioned, Robert Jr. will participate in the long ball competition and the All-Star game as the White Sox representative.

Many White Sox fans clamored for Jake Burger to participate in the competition. But to the victor, apparently, goes the spoils. And Robert's been the victor for the White Sox this season.

Robert Jr. is a well-deserving candidate for the tournament. He's hit 25 home runs this season, the third-most in MLB, and second-most in the American League trailing only Shohei Ohtani. His .580 slugging percentage this season also equates to MLB's third-best value.

His average home run distance this season is 406 feet, according to Baseball Savant's Statcast graphic. That slots 64th in the majors. His hardest-hit ball came off his bat at 113.6 miles per hour, which ranks in the top 50 for hardest-hit balls this year.

On July 4th, Robert launched a 450-foot home run against the Blue Jays that flew 111+ miles per hour off his bat. He stuck around in the batter's box to boast his left-field blast, underscoring the incredible hitting run he's strung together. Robert Jr. hit 11 home runs in June, tied for the second-most in MLB.

LUIS ROBERT JR. SETS OFF THE FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS WITH a 450-foot bomb! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/iA81WmaNKu — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 5, 2023

The other participants joining Robert Jr. include Pete Alonso, Randy Arozarena, Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Julio Rodríguez, and Adley Rutschman. One more participant is awaiting the announcement. The Home Run Derby tournament bracket will be announced Wednesday on ESPN at 7 p.m. CST.

The derby takes place in Seattle on July 10 at T-Mobile Park. Robert Jr. will make his All-Star and derby debut.

