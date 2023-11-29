MLB insider provides huge update on Dylan Cease trade negotiations

The market for Dylan Cease has reached a boiling point in the last 48 hours, according to new reports.

With several teams looking to bolster their pitching staff, inside sources have told MLB Network's Jon Morosi the White Sox' righty could be dealt by next week.

Sources: Dylan Cease trade talks have intensified in the last 48 hours, and some people close to the negotiations believe a deal *before* the winter meetings is increasingly possible.



Cease’s hometown Braves are among the finalists. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 29, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It's previously been reported that both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves have been engaged in trade talks for the starting pitcher.

After finishing as the American League Cy Young Award runner-up in the 2022 season, Cease took a bit of a step back in 2023, posting a 7-9 record and a 4.58 ERA in a career-high 33 starts for the White Sox. His Strikeouts-per-nine-innings decreased slightly, but his WHIP increased from 1.11 to 1.42 as he gave up 46 more hits in seven fewer innings of work for the Sox.

Still, at 27 years old and with several years of team control remaining, Cease is an attractive commodity on the market, and teams will likely be willing to part with serious prospect capital to acquire his services.

In a recent episode of the White Sox Talk podcast, Nightengale said that industry sources have told him there is a "90% chance" that Cease is traded this offseason as the Sox look to restock their farm system.

Earlier reports had indicated that Cease was available for trade offers, and that the only player the White Sox weren't listening on was outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.