MLB names Liam Hendriks AL Comeback Player of the Year

MLB announced White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks as its selection for the American League's Comeback Player of the Year award.

Liam Hendriks has been named the recipient of the 2023 American League Comeback Player of the Year Award. Congratulations, Liam! pic.twitter.com/5tIt7h6k3h — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 28, 2023

Hendriks received the same award from The Players Choices Awards, which is presented by MLB and voted on by players each year. This award, however, was decided by all 30 beat writers from MLB.com.

Hendriks, 34, was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in December. He underwent four rounds of treatment between December and April, his last falling on the day the White Sox opened their home slate against the San Francisco Giants on April 3.

He went into remission in late April, ramping up his rehab stint in the minor leagues shortly after in May. He went from Arizona to pitching with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights before making his major league return.

On May 29, Hendriks made his return to the mound. He gave up two runs in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels. He struggled in his first outing, but bounced back over the rest of his appearances. Hendriks allowed just one run over his next four appearances.

Unfortunately, Hendriks was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery in August. The White Sox declined his club option to return him for the 2024 season, forcing him into free agency.

