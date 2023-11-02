Liam Hendriks wins AL Comeback Player of the Year Award

Liam Hendriks was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year award, recognized by The Players Choices Awards, which is presented by MLB and voted on by players each year.

Hendriks, 34, was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma in December 2022. He underwent several treatments throughout the winter. His last one was Opening Day for the White Sox, on Apr. 3.

After several rehab sessions and assignments in the minor leagues, Hendriks returned to the mound on May 29 at home against the Los Angeles Angels. He gave up two runs in the eighth inning on 27 pitches.

He bounced back on June 3, pitching a scoreless inning with one strikeout against the Detroit Tigers. He finished his season with a 5.40 ERA from five games, recording one save and allowing three earned runs in five innings.

Unfortunately, Hendriks tore his UCL in August and underwent Tommy John surgery to repair it. His expected timetable for return was initially set at 12-14 months, which sets him up to play in August next season at the earliest.

The White Sox hold a club option for Hendriks worth $15 million. The deadline for the Sox to decide if they plan to exercise his option is Nov. 6.

ESPN analyst rips Bears for Montez Sweat trade Michael Jordan's son reveals plans for wedding to Larsa Pippen Another potential wrinkle behind Bears trading for Montez Sweat, not Chase Young What Michael Jordan really thinks of son's relationship with Larsa Pippen Why Bears traded for Montez Sweat, not Chase Young, and why they didn't wait for free agency Why Bears traded for Montez Sweat, not Chase Young, and why they didn't wait for free agency Sign up to get the latest news, stats & giveaways from NBC Sports Chicago" data-newsletter-id="" data-footer-signup="" data-privacy-link="" data-newsletter-link="" data-nonce="176777f498" data-show-terms-box="1" data-use-newsletter-ids="1" data-newsletter-ids="{"All-Access Daily":"chicago_daily","Promotions":"chicago_promo"}" ></div></section> <div class="podcast-widget__container"> <div class="podcast-widget__content"> <h3 class="podcast-widget__title">Latest Podcasts</h3> <ul class="podcast__posts-list"> <li class="podcast__post podcast__post--first"> <a class="podcast-widget__links" href="https://art19.com/shows/white-sox-podcast" target="_blank"> <img class="podcast-post-content__image" src="https://content.production.cdn.art19.com/images/0a/ac/85/10/0aac8510-032e-442d-9301-383332d705c9/19f90109adce3ba0fc28b30329addb98aa41a2e50456038634dee8add59a00ae553c6f9836c94f5738d265f9cf4f3d3248ae5901e5ba0656b48de32f6c16a42d.jpeg" alt="Bobby Jenks paying his dues to become a major league Bears
Bulls
Blackhawks
Cubs
White Sox
Newsletters K.C. Johnson Draft
Free Agency
News
Rumors
Training Camp
Videos Rumors
Training Camp
Videos Charlie Roumeliotis
Draft
Free Agency News
Rumors
Training Camp
Videos Draft
Free Agency News
Rumors
Spring Training
Videos Draft
Free Agency News
Rumors
Spring Training
Videos videos
podcasts
newsletters NBC Chicago
Telemundo Chicago
NBC Sports 