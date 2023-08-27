Nationals GM Mike Rizzo likely to stay in Washington: report

A potential option for the Chicago White Sox is apparently off the table, as Washington Nationals President of Baseball Operations Mike Rizzo is expected to remain with the club.

According to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Rizzo is expected to sign a three-year deal to remain in the nation's capital, taking him out of consideration for clubs looking to make changes in their front offices.

Nightengale also reported that the White Sox never sought permission from the Nationals for an interview with Rizzo, whose contract was scheduled to expire at the conclusion of the season.

Last week, the White Sox were floated as a potential landing spot for Rizzo by MLB Network's Jon Morosi:

Mike Rizzo is viewed within the baseball industry as a potential candidate for the White Sox top baseball operations position, as his extension with the Nationals has yet to be finalized. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 24, 2023

“Mike Rizzo is viewed within the baseball industry as a potential candidate for the White Sox top baseball operations position, as his extension with the Nationals has yet to be finalized,” Morosi reported.

Rizzo joined the Nationals in 2006 as an assistant GM, and was promoted to general manager in 2009. He oversaw the club as they captured their first World Series championship in 2019.

Notably, he was born in Chicago, attending Holy Cross High School in River Grove. He also attended college at Triton College and Saint Xavier University.

Previously, Nightengale had reported that assistant GM Chris Getz is an “overwhelming favorite” to be promoted within the baseball operations department of the White Sox, with Texas Rangers senior advisor Dayton Moore also being looked at as a possibility to join the front office.

Getz has been with the White Sox since 2016, and oversees the club’s player development program.

Moore was formerly the GM and the president of baseball operations with the Kansas City Royals, but was fired during the 2022 season.

He won the World Series with the Royals in 2015, and worked with Getz and with current White Sox manager Pedro Grifol in Kansas City.

The decision on who will run the White Sox baseball operations department is expected before season’s end, according to the team.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.