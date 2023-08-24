Nationals GM Mike Rizzo viewed as ‘potential candidate' for White Sox job: report

While some in the baseball world believe that the Chicago White Sox will promote from within for their vacant jobs atop the baseball operations department, another name is being floated as a contender.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Washington Nationals President of Baseball Operations Mike Rizzo is believed to be a contender for the top job with the White Sox.

Mike Rizzo is viewed within the baseball industry as a potential candidate for the White Sox top baseball operations position, as his extension with the Nationals has yet to be finalized. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 24, 2023

“Mike Rizzo is viewed within the baseball industry as a potential candidate for the White Sox top baseball operations position, as his extension with the Nationals has yet to be finalized,” Morosi reported.

Rizzo joined the Nationals in 2006 as an assistant GM, and was promoted to general manager in 2009. He oversaw the club as they captured their first World Series championship in 2019.

Notably, he was born in Chicago, attending Holy Cross High School in River Grove. He also attended college at Triton College and Saint Xavier University.

His contract with the Nationals expires at the end of the 2023 season, according to Morosi’s report.

Bob Nightengale has reported that assistant GM Chris Getz is an “overwhelming favorite” to be promoted within the baseball operations department of the White Sox, with Texas Rangers senior advisor Dayton Moore also being looked at as a possibility to join the front office.

Getz has been with the White Sox since 2016, and oversees the club’s player development program.

Moore was formerly the GM and the president of baseball operations with the Kansas City Royals, but was fired during the 2022 season.

He won the World Series with the Royals in 2015, and worked with Getz and with current White Sox manager Pedro Grifol in Kansas City.

The decision on who will run the White Sox baseball operations department is expected before season’s end, according to the team.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.