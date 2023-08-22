Read White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf's statement after Ken Williams, Rick Hahn ‘relieved of duties'

The White Sox announced executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn have been "relieved of their duties" on Tuesday.

Here's what chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement regarding the organization's decision.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox," said Reinsdorf, the White Sox chairman. "Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures. I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years.

"Ultimately, the well-worn cliche that professional sports is results-oriented is correct,” Reinsdorf said. “While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels. This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership."

The White Sox are 49-76 this season, holding fourth place in the AL Central division.

Hahn and Williams each held their respective posts with the White Sox for the past 11 seasons. After the White Sox promoted Williams to Executive Vice President of the ball club, they promoted Hahn simultaneously to take over Williams' then post as general manager in 2012.

Williams has been with the White Sox since 1992, originally as a scout. Hahn has been with the organization since 2000. They each helped the White Sox to the 2005 World Series title.

