Jerry Reinsdorf is not selling the White Sox, the team's principal owner and chairman said Thursday.

With reports of the team considering a move out of Chicago's South Side, the White Sox majority owner told media during an unrelated press conference that he has no plans to sell the team. Though, after a "nightmare" season, as Reinsdorf characterized it, what's stopping him from backing out of his position?

"Friends of mine have said, 'Why don't you sell? Why don't you get out?'" Reinsdorf said to the media Thursday. "And my answer always has been, 'I like what I'm doing, as bad as it is.'

"And what else would I do? I'm a boring guy. I don't play golf. I don't play bridge. What else would I do? And I want to make it better. I want to make it better before I go."

Reinsdorf purchased the White Sox in 1981 for $19 million. Alongside Eddie Einhorn, the vice chairman alongside Reinsdorf, the two took over the South Side. Einhorn died in 2016, but Reinsdorf remains the principal owner and chairman of the club.

"When Eddie and I came in and 1981, what we were? We were two fans who thought that we knew more than the people who were running the team," Reinsdorf said.

Under Reinsdorf's ownership, the White Sox have won seven division titles. They've made the playoffs seven times, twice in the last four seasons. And in 2005, he brought the first World Series to the south side of Chicago since 1917.

Recently, Reinsdorf and the White Sox shuffled the leadership in the front office.

The White Sox dismissed General Manager Rick Hahn and Executive Vice President Kenny Williams from their respective roles. Both held their posts since 2012. Before then, Hahn had been in the front office since 2002, and Williams since 1992.

The team then promoted Chris Getz, the former assistant general manager and leader of minor league operations, to senior vice President and general manager. He will run operations on his own, with the help of an advisor of his choosing.

It's a pivotal moment for the White Sox, who are currently 53-81 this season, holding the second-to-last spot in the AL Central. They closed the window on an expected championship window, selling multiple assets at the deadline, including Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Jake Burger.

Then came rumors of a potential move as the Sox reportedly are evaluating their options for a new stadium as their lease expires at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2028. The White Sox previously said no decision has been reached, and they have not had any conversations with officials about their future, but they are “nearing a time” when such conservations would begin.

For now, under Reinsdorf's continued leadership, the Sox will focus on a new era of baseball on the South Side. For Reinsdorf, his love for baseball runs deep, and long, since he started watching baseball in 1946.

"I didn't get into this game to make money. I got into it because I love baseball. It's in my blood," Reinsdorf said.

