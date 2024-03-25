These are the promotional giveaways for the White Sox' first home series

From world-class concessions to Friday night fireworks, the folks over at 35th and Shields always ensure White Sox fans have the ultimate ballpark experience, no matter what happens on the field.

And one thing that's guaranteed to get fans pumped up for first pitch is free stuff. The White Sox have a trove of unique collectables, team merchandise and household items included in their promotional giveaway schedule this season.

Here's what fans in attendance at Guaranteed Rate Field for this weekend's opening series against the Detroit Tigers will receive upon entering the ballpark.

Thursday, March 18 (Opening Day)

Clear Tote Bag

Fans who receive this giveaway won't have to worry about the bag policy at Guaranteed Rate Field, which permits clear single compartment tote bags (12" x 12" x 6" or smaller), clutch purses (9" x 5" x 2" or smaller) and diaper bags when an infant is present.

Saturday, March 30

White Sox Hoodie (first 15,000 fans)

Stay warm at the ballpark through those bitter spring months in Chicago.

Sunday, March 31

2024 Magnet Schedule

It's easy to plan your next ballpark outing when the White Sox' schedule is stuck to your refrigerator. Sunday also marks the first Family Sunday of the season at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kids 13 and younger can line up in section 120-121 in the bottom of the seventh inning to run the bases (must be 36" or taller to participate). Guests with disabilities should line up at section 132, near the Guest Relations Booth. Fans are able to line up for up to 20 minutes after the end of the game. The line will cutoff after 20 minutes.

Check out the team's full promotional schedule for the 2024 season here.

