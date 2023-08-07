Tim Anderson, José Ramírez suspended for roles in wild brawl

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez have been suspended for their roles in a wild brawl that took place during Saturday’s game between the two teams.

Anderson was suspended for six games for his role in the fracas, and Ramírez was suspended for three games. Both players intend to appeal, according to ESPN’s Jayson Stark.

Guardians reliever Emmanuel Clase was also suspended for one game.

All three players also received fines, according to officials.

Chicago White Sox' Tim Anderson and Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez throw punches, clear the benches after a rough tag at second base

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was suspended for one game and also received a fine. He will serve that suspension Monday against the New York Yankees. Guardians manager Terry Francona and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh were also suspended one game and were both fined.

Finally, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians outfielder Gabriel Arias were both fined for their roles in the fight.

The incident occurred during Saturday’s game between the teams. Ramírez slid into second base after hitting an RBI double, and began arguing with Anderson, who was standing over him.

The argument eventually escalated, with Anderson throwing down his glove and putting up his hands to challenge Ramírez to a fight. The third baseman obliged, and both began throwing punches, with Ramírez eventually knocking Anderson down.

Both teams spilled out onto the field, with multiple teammates restraining Anderson and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.

A total of six players and coaches were ejected as a result of the incident.

