WATCH: White Sox return from rain delay on the cusp of victory

The White Sox and Cardinals have returned to the field in the bottom of the 10th inning. To stream the rest of the game on NBC Sports Chicago, click here.

Weather permitting, tonight's game is scheduled to resume at 7:30 pm. https://t.co/QSQcyP4T3q — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 5, 2024

The officials called for a rain delay in the 10th inning, as the White Sox were one out away from winning the game. The rain delay lasted three hours in St. Louis before the weather cleared up.

John Brebbia has an 0-1 count on Nolan Gorman with two outs in possibly the final at-bat of the game.

The White Sox's bullpen has been electric since taking over for Erick Fedde. Tim Hill, Steven Wilson, Dominic Leone, Jordan Leasure, Michael Kopech and John Brebbia have combined for 5.2 innings pitched, one hit, two walks and zero runs allowed.

Brebbia, with bases loaded, struck out both Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn to put the White Sox in prime winning position. When the teams return, Brebbia will have one strike on Gorman with a chance to put the game away.

