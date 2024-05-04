The White Sox encountered a rain delay in St. Louis at an extremely inconvenient moment.

The game was initially set to resume at 6:30 p.m., then 7:05 p.m., "weather permitting." The game will resume at 7:30 p.m. in St. Louis.

Weather permitting, tonight's game is scheduled to resume at 7:30 pm. https://t.co/QSQcyP4T3q — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 5, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The officials called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarps in the bottom of the 10th inning, as the White Sox were one out away from winning the game. John Brebbia has an 0-1 count on Nolan Gorman with two outs in possibly the final at-bat of the game.

As of this writing, the grounds crew is taking the tarp off the field. There's no timetable yet for when play will resume, as there is still an unplayable amount of water on the tarp and field.

The White Sox's bullpen has been electric since taking over for Erick Fedde. Tim Hill, Steven Wilson, Dominic Leone, Jordan Leasure, Michael Kopech and John Brebbia have combined for 5.2 innings pitched, one hit, two walks and zero runs allowed.

Brebbia, with bases loaded, struck out both Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn to put the White Sox in prime winning position. When the teams return, Brebbia will have one strike on Gorman with a chance to put the game away.

To stream the rest of the game on NBC Sports Chicago, click here.

Check back to this story for more updates.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.