White Sox place Moncada on IL in flurry of roster moves

The Chicago White Sox made a flurry of roster moves before Friday's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

Third baseman Yoán Moncada has been placed on the 60-day injured list after suffering a left adductor strain on Tuesday while running to first base. The team expects him to return to the field in three to six months.

The White Sox optioned outfielder Oscar Colás to Triple-A Charlotte after just one pinch-hit appearance for the White Sox this season.

Right-handed relief pitcher Bryan Shaw has been designated for assignment after posting a 9.00 ERA in 4.0 total innings of work this season.

The White Sox have selected the contracts of right-handed pitcher Justin Anderson and infielder Zach Remillard from Triple-A Charlotte.

Anderson has allowed zero earned runs in five relief appearances this season for the Knights.

Remillard appeared in 54 games for the White Sox in 2023, batting .252 with 18 RBI and 16 runs scored.

The White Sox take on the Reds Friday at 6:40 pm CT at Guaranteed Rate Field

