The White Sox announced on Wednesday that they optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte.

The move comes one day after Sosa hit a two-run home run in a spring training game against the Reds.

Sosa was in the mix for a utility infielder job, but now he’ll head to the minor leagues. In seven spring training games this year, Sosa slashed .308/.400/.538 with the one home run and two RBI. He played in 52 games for the White Sox last season with a .201/.224/.3.48 line to go with six homers and 14 RBI.

The White Sox now have 50 players remaining in camp: 29 pitchers, four catchers, eight infielders and nine outfielders.

The team starts its regular season schedule on Mar. 28, at home against the Tigers.

