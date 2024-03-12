Yankees make renewed push for Dylan Cease trade, new report says

The Chicago White Sox have flirted with the idea of trading starting pitcher Dylan Cease throughout the offseason, but a team is once again pushing to acquire him before the start of the regular season.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the New York Yankees have recently reengaged with the White Sox on talks for Cease, making a new offer for the hurler’s services:

The Yankees, while awaiting news on Gerrit Cole, have re-engaged with the Chicago White Sox and made a new proposal for ace Dylan Cease, but the new offer once again did not include prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 12, 2024

According to Nightengale, the news comes amid concerns over the health of Gerrit Cole. According to multiple reports, Cole underwent an MRI on his pitching elbow this week after struggling to recover between bullpen sessions during spring training.

With his status up in the air for at least the start of the season, the Yankees are apparently looking elsewhere for pitching help, and they’ve once again come to the White Sox to inquire about Cease.

The big caveat in the deal reported by Nightengale is that it once again did not include outfield prospect Spencer Jones, whom the White Sox have long coveted. Jones is ranked the No. 33 prospect by Baseball Prospectus and the No. 46 prospect by Baseball America, and hit 16 home runs and drove in 66 RBI’s while stealing 43 bases at the minor league level last season.

Cease struggled during the 2023 season, with a 7-9 record and a 4.58 ERA, but had a breakout campaign in the season prior, with a 14-8 record and a second-place finish in American League Cy Young voting.

The White Sox have reportedly listened to offers throughout the offseason for Cease, but in early February GM Chris Getz said he anticipated that the hurler would be the team’s Opening Day starter.

Cease will make $8 million this season. He has one more arbitration season before hitting free agency after the 2025 season.

