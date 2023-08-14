How to watch Cubs vs. White Sox ‘Crosstown Series'

NBC Sports Chicago is kicking off the second meeting of this season's Crosstown Series on Tuesday, August 15 as the Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox at home at Wrigley Field.

Crosstown coverage gets underway tomorrow and Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. CT with special, on-site editions of White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Village of Bedford Park featuring veteran host/White Sox expert Chuck Garfien, White Sox 2005 World Series Championship manager/NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillen, and former White Sox second baseman/NBC Sports Chicago analyst Gordon Beckham.

Among the segment highlights on Tuesday’s show will include a “Greatest Crosstown Moments” flashback as Ozzie and Beckham take a look back at their favorite Wrigley Field Crosstown memories.

Live game coverage on both nights begins at 7:00 p.m., featuring the always-entertaining tandem of Jason Benetti and Steve Stone delivering the game call. Immediately following both games, viewers can look forward to Subaru White Sox Postgame Live as Garfien, Guillen, and Beckham will provide a complete game recap/analysis, plus, live postgame press conferences featuring managers from both teams and player interviews.

In addition, NBC Sports Chicago’s Round 2 “Crosstown Series” coverage will include the return of the network’s “Drone Cam.” The network first employed the “Drone Cam” (DJI Mavic 3 Pro) last month for the White Sox-Cubs crosstown battle at Guaranteed Rate Field. The “Drone Cam” will provide viewers with stunning aerial shots of Wrigley Field during the game, shots in and outside of the ballpark during pregame, and much more.

NBC Sports Chicago will live stream every Crosstown game, including Pregame and Postgame Live coverage, on the “NBC Sports” app to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers. If you do not have cable, NBC Sports Chicago is included on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and DirectTV stream.

