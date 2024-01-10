Barack Obama, Eddie Vedder, Magic Johnson part of heavy-hitting group honoring Bulls' Ring of Honor

Former president Barack Obama has written an essay honoring Michael Jordan for this week's Ring of Honor festitivies.

Apparently, when you want help honoring history, you turn to some huge figures.

As part of the Chicago Bulls' Ring of Honor festivities this week, the franchise enlisted some heavy-hitters to write essays on the inductees. And it doesn't get much bigger than former president Barack Obama penning a tribute to Michael Jordan.

That essay, along with others like Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder writing his tribute to Dennis Rodman and Magic Johnson doing the same on Scottie Pippen, will be unveiled on Wednesday in the United Center's east atrium as part of a fan-friendly experience honoring the inaugural class.

The atrium will feature memorabilia from all 13 individual honorees and the 1995-96 team that won a then-record 72 games and is being inducted in full.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver wrote the essay honoring the 1995-96 team. Other authors include:

---Jerry Colangelo on original Bulls owner Dick Klein

---Doug Collins on Chet Walker

---Neil Funk on Johnny "Red" Kerr

---Pau Gasol on Toni Kukoc

---Phil Jackson on Tex Winter

---Magic Johnson on Scottie Pippen

---Pete Nordstrom on Bob Love

---Gregg Popovich on Jerry Sloan

---Jerry Reinsdorf on Jerry Krause

---Bill Wilton on Artis Gilmore

---Michael Wilbon on Phil Jackson

Photo opportunities exist in the atrium experience, which is presented by American Express. For more information, visit Bulls.com/RingofHonor.

