10 observations: Bulls fall to NBA-worst Pistons for second time

The Bulls have lost two of three games to the Pistons.

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls fell to a Detroit Pistons team finishing a back-to-back set of games 105-95 on Tuesday night, hearing boos from the United Center crowd.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here are 10 observations:

---The Pistons own the worst defensive rating in the NBA and the Bulls failed to crack 100 points. They finished a ghastly 2-for-29 from 3-point range. They missed their first 11 attempts and, at one point, stood at 1-for-22. That’s hard to do. The Bulls entered the night ranked 23rd in the league with 11.8 3-pointers per game.

---The Pistons own just nine victories this season, but two are against the Bulls. They lead the season series 2-1 and outscored the Bulls by 36 from beyond the arc.

---Coby White’s shooting struggles continued. He finished 2-for-14 and is 13-for-49 in the three games since the All-Star break.

---The Bulls were thoroughly outplayed in the second half, outscored 55-40. The loss completely negated the strong road victory on Sunday in New Orleans. Ayo Dosunmu fouled Cade Cunningham on a 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 38 seconds left, part of the missed assignments that plagued the loss. The Pistons enjoyed a 14-2 advantage in fast-break points.

---Coach Billy Donovan's postgame message centered on overcoming the poor shooting by controlling the things the Bulls can control---not giving up offensive rebounds, getting back in transition, not fouling shooters.

---Alex Caruso moved from guarding Zion Williamson on Sunday in New Orleans to Cade Cunningham. What a luxury for the Bulls to have not only such defensive versatility but elite defensive versatility. Caruso is one of four NBA players with at least 65 steals and 55 blocks, joining Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Scottie Barnes.

---Caruso finished with five steals, one off his career-high and including a textbook one in the second quarter. As Jaden Ivey called out the play up top, Caruso poke-checked the ball free, hustled to secure it and blast in for a transition dunk.

---Unfortunately for the Bulls, Caruso appeared to turn his right ankle trying to apply pressure on Quentin Grimes with 10 minutes, 48 seconds left and limped to the locker room. After being listed as questionable to return with what the team called a right hamstring injury, Caruso checked back in with 4:58 left but left for good with 2:18 left. Donovan said he took him out for good because he didn't like the way Caruso was moving.

---Terry Taylor served as the sixth man for the second straight game. Pregame, coach Billy Donovan said Caruso’s initial substitute will be matchup-based. With the Pistons returning Isaiah Stewart from an ankle injury and suspension, they sported a big, physical frontline.

---That frontline prompted Donovan to return to the double-big lineup of Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond after a one-game absence. Drummond immediately injected energy into a sleepy start, posting eight points, four rebounds and one block in the first quarter alone. Both big men finished with double-doubles. Vucevic sank the Bulls’ first 3-pointer after 11 straight misses to open the game.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.