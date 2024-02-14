Bulls' DeMar DeRozan unveils new series on mental health

CLEVELAND --- DeMar DeRozan recently sat down with NBC Chicago's Leila Rahimi to talk about his role of being at the forefront for mental heath advocacy for professional athletes.

Now, the Chicago Bulls All-Star forward is taking his commitment to another level.

DeRozan's agency, Goodwin Sports, announced a new digital series in conjunction with Emmy award-winning Podium Pictures called "Dinners with DeMar." The release said the series will feature "authentic, unrehearsed, unfiltered conversations about mental health" and will premier on DeRozan's YouTube channel.

"This project is extremely meaningful to me," said DeRozan, who spoke at length to Rahimi about his initial Twitter post that placed him as one of the primary faces of this movement.

DeMar DeRozan sat down with NBC Chicago's Leila Rahimi recently at the Advocate Center.

Draymond Green will be DeRozan's first guest on February 20. Chicago native and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, who played briefly for the Bulls, will be on the March 5 episode. And Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will be on the March 19 show.

"Mental health affects all walks of life," DeRozan said.

