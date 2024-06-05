Bulls hire Billy Donovan III, son of Billy Donovan, to coach G-League Windy City Bulls

The Bulls are hiring Billy Donovan III, the son of Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, to become the next head coach of their G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, Bulls PR confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

Donovan III will replace Henry Domercant, who has been the head coach of the G-League affiliate since 2021. His best season coaching came from the 2022-23 season when the team finished 18-13 in the regular season and 12-7 in the Showcase Cup.

Domercant could land on Billy Donovan's coaching staff with the Bulls in the NBA, according to Bulls PR.

Donovan III has started as an assistant coach with the Windy City Bulls this past season. Before joining the affiliate, he served as a video coordinator for the Chicago Bulls over the last two years.

He played collegiately at the Catholic University of America from 2010-12. He played then at Florida from 2013-15, which his dad coached between 1996-2015, leading them to two National Championships in 2006 and 2007.

Donovan III started his coaching career at Trinity Catholic High School from 2015-16. The next year, he became the head coach of Saint Francis Academy. He took an assistant coaching job with the Austin Spurs --- the G-League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs --- for the 2017 season.

He was also a guest coach for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2019 NBA Summer League.

