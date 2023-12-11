DeMar DeRozan joins Michael Jordan in rare Bulls' company

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

MILWAUKEE --- DeMar DeRozan would trade the honor for a victory.

But DeRozan became the only player besides Michael Jordan in Chicago Bulls franchise history to post at least 40 points and 10 assists in Monday's overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

DeRozan finished with a season-high 41 points and 11 assists. It's DeRozan's third game over the last four with double-digit assits.

"Anything with Michael Jordan in it is a helluva accomplishment," DeRozan said. "I never take none of that for granted."

Jordan being Jordan, he of course performed the feat nine times. The last time came on Dec. 23, 1992 against the Washington Wizards. So it's 31 years between Jordan and DeRozan authoring such stat lines.

DeRozan also forced overtime with his floater in the waning seconds of regulation.

But DeRozan saved his highest praise for Coby White, who continued his recent strong stretch with six 3-pointers and a season-high 33 points.

"Amazing," DeRozan said. "He can do more too. I'm just happy people are starting to see how talented and how much of a competitor he is. I worked out with him all summer. Just to see how much he wants it, how much he asks questions, how humble he is about the approach. It's amazing to be his teammate and see his growth."

