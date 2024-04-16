Former Bulls point guard Derrick Rose will return to the NBA for his 16th season (not counting the 2012-13 season he missed entirely), the now Grizzlies point guard told Damichael Cole.

Derrick Rose on his future with the Grizzlies next season: "Yes, I'm coming back." — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) April 15, 2024

Rose, 35, signed with the Grizzlies last offseason amid Ja Morant's 25-game suspension from the NBA. Rose and Scotty Pippen Jr. have helped cover the point guard duties for the Grizzlies this season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

However, he hasn't played a game since Feb. 28.

The former Bulls point guard has been banged up with injuries, as fans of his know, too many times during his NBA career. He hasn't played over 50 games since the 2020-21 season. In the last three seasons, he's played 24, 27 and 26 games in each of those seasons, respectively.

Last offseason, Rose signed a two-year deal with the Grizzlies that runs through the 2024-25 season. He's slated to earn around $3.5 million next season. He earned about $3.1 million this season.

With the Bulls, Rose played in 406 games over seven active seasons. He averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while playing in his hometown Chicago.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.