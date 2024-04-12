Jevon Carter stays upbeat, professional in trying season

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

WASHINGTON --- Throughout a trying season, two things have never wavered for Jevon Carter---his confidence and his professionalism.

"There are times I've said to him, 'Hey, listen, we're playing a bigger team and we may play Andre (Drummond) there and it's going to bleed into your minutes," coach Billy Donovan said. "The other night, I told him I was going to bring him in early in the first quarter. And when you tell him what's happening, he gets himself ready.

"He doesn't pout. He doesn't complain. He's all about the team. If he's not in there, he tries to do what he can from the bench to help. I really appreciate the way he handles it.

"And I don't want to make it seem like he's OK not playing. He wants to play. And I'm sure as a competitor, he's mad that I'm not putting him in there. And that's OK. But it's not getting in the way of, 'I'm bigger than the team. And this is about my time and my minutes and my shots.' He's never been that way. And I admire that."

With regulars resting on Friday night against the Wizards, Carter logged a season-high 37 minutes. And he responded with 20 points and a career-high-tying 12 assists, sinking four 3-pointers.

"I was just playing the right way, taking whatever was there, being aggressive," Carter said.

Making Carter's performance even more impressive was the fact he played with other seldom-used players like Adama Sanogo and Henri Drell in lineups that hadn't played together all season.

"I feel like I can play with anybody, on any team," Carter said.

This season hasn't gone how Carter envisioned. Or, really, many Bulls fans, who were jazzed by his immediate signing in free agency after he had such a strong season in 2022-23 with Milwaukee, including high-profile games against the Bulls.

But a crowded guard picture that featured breakout seasons for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu squeezed Carter out of the picture more often than not. Carter stayed the same.

"I've been here before," Carter said. "This is my sixth year in the league. Every year, I've had to prove myself. But I never lose that confidence. I work too hard."

