Lonzo Ball turning heads with updated abilities in new training videos

Lonzo Ball is turning heads on social media with new training videos that show his upgraded athleticism since rehabbing from his third straight knee surgery.

There are videos of him making quick, lateral movements and throwing his patented left-handed pass. In another video, he's seen dunking and smacking the backboard in what appeared to be an easy bounce for him.

New footage of Lonzo Ball working out! He’s looking good! pic.twitter.com/3v9bYhuhLP — League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) March 1, 2024

Recent reports reveal Ball hasn't yet been able to sprint, an activity Billy Donovan told the media he'd be attempting to execute in January. That nugget would motivate some to point toward Ball's declining rehab.

But from these videos, it appears he's on the best route he's been on since his first knee surgery in January 2022.

A month ago, Ball joined Stacey King and Adam Amin on the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast during a Bulls home game. There, he updated the crew on how his rehab has been going.

"Definitely doing much better in rehab," Ball said. "It's been a long process, obviously, longer than I'd like it to be. It's definitely cut out in stages and I keep checking off the boxes I'm supposed to and getting better each week."

