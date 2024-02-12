Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa, Michael Jordan's son Marcus split after year of dating

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, have called it quits, a source confirmed to People Magazine Monday.

Rumors of a split began to swirl on Sunday after Pippen, 49, unfollowed Jordan, 33, on Instagram and deleted numerous photos of him from her feed.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star also shared a poll on her Instagram story Sunday asking followers, "should your friends unfollow your ex?" Pippen followed up with another cryptic, but since-deleted, Instagram story post on Monday with a quote about choosing the right partner wisely.

Larsa Pippen posted a story about choosing the right partner pic.twitter.com/iiPB8OVDqP — What are NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) February 12, 2024

Pippen shares four children with NBA Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen, who won six championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s as Michael Jordan's teammate.

The two separated in 2016 but finalized their divorce in 2022. Less than a year later in September, rumors of a romance between [Larsa] Pippen and [Marcus] Jordan began to spiral. The couple confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post in January 2023.

Despite [Larsa] Pippen's marriage to Scottie during the latter half of the Bulls' dynasty, Pippen claims she had no connection to Marcus before they met at a party in 2019 hosted by Nike's Jordan Brand.

"We didn't know each other before we started dating," she had previously stated.

The former couple addressed engagement rumors and stated that "a wedding was in the works" on the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast in November 2023. In January 2024, Pippen said she was open to having kids with Jordan and revealed she had made the decision to freeze her eggs.

Neither party has responded to People Magazine's request for comment.

