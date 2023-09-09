How to watch USA vs. Canada in FIBA World Cup bronze medal game

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – 2023/09/08: Tyrese Haliburton (L) of the United States and Dennis Schroder (R) of Germany seen in action during the semifinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 between the United States and Germany at the Mall of Asia Arena-Manila. Final score: Germany 113:111 USA. (Photo by Nicholas Muller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Well, maybe Noah Lyles had a point.

Following Team USA's elimination from the 2023 FIBA World Cup when they lost to Germany 113-111 in the semifinals, they will now compete in the bronze medal game vs. Canada.

Canada, boasting several top NBA players of its own, lost to Serbia 95-86 in their semifinal matchup. Both nations did not earn a medal in the 2019 tournament, so they each have a chance to come away with something in what should be a riveting matchup.

Here's everything to know about the USA-Canada FIBA World Cup bronze medal game:

When is the USA vs. Canada FIBA World Cup bronze medal game?

The two nations will battle it out on Sunday, Sept. 10.

What time is the USA vs. Canada FIBA World Cup bronze medal game?

Tip-off time is set for 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT.

How to watch USA vs. Canada in the World Cup bronze medal game

The bronze medal matchup between the U.S. and Canada will be broadcast on ESPN2.

How to live stream USA vs. Canada in the World Cup bronze medal game

The bronze medal matchup between the U.S. and Canada will stream on ESPN+.

Who is on the Team USA roster in the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

The 12-man roster led by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr features all NBA names. Here's the list:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic, F

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets, F

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks, G

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves, G/F

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers, G

Josh Hart, New York Knicks, G

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans, F

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies, C

Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets, F

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz, C

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks, F

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, G

Who is on the Canada roster in the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Canada, led by Sacramento Kings associated head coach Jordi Fernandez, also features multiple NBA names. Here's the list: