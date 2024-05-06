Could the Nuggets be showing signs of frustration already?

Denver, having lost Game 1 at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second-round series, didn't enjoy a good start to Game 2 on Monday.

In the first half with the Nuggets already trailing by double-digit points, star guard Jamal Murray appeared to throw a heat pack onto the court while he was on the bench.

Jamal Murray threw a heat pack onto the court 😳 pic.twitter.com/Iho8YW8Q0H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2024

It's not clear who or what Murray could've been targeting with the throw, but it came while the Timberwolves were on offense. Karl-Anthony Towns had just attempted a layup when the heat pack made its way.

Murray did not receive a punishment during the game and the incident was not reviewed by officials.

It's also not yet clear if the league will review the incident ahead of Game 3.

Murray also appeared to make a money sign gesture toward officials early in the second quarter, something Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who missed Game 2 due to the birth of his child, was fined $100,000 for in March.

Did Jamal Murray make the money sign at the official? 🤔



Rudy Gobert was fined $100,000 for making the gesture at the officials 2 months ago.pic.twitter.com/ObR2txfLLV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 7, 2024

Game 3 will pivot to Minnesota on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.