Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren headline NBA All-Rookie teams

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren were named unanimous NBA All-Rookie first team selections on Monday.

The star centers from the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively, are joined by Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Golden State Warriors guard Brandon Podziemski on the first team.

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, Thunder guard Cason Wallace and Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II made the second team.

Wembanyama, the unanimous 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year, and Holmgren each received 99 first team votes. Brandon Miller, who was a Rookie of the Year finalist alongside Wembanyama and Holmgren, got 97 first team votes and one second team vote. Jaquez appeared on all 99 ballots, while Podziemski was on 97.

Wembanyama lived up to the hype in his first NBA season. After being selected No. 1 overall by the Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft, the 7-foot-4 French sensation led all rookies in points per game (21.4) and rebounds per game (10.6) while leading the entire NBA in blocks per game (3.6).

Holmgren was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft but did not play in 2022-23 due to a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. He made his NBA debut to start the 2023-24 season and helped power the Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference by averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, while Jaquez and Podziemski went back-to-back at No. 18 and 19, respectively, later in the first round.