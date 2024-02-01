Here are the 14 NBA All-Star Game reserves

The All-Star Sunday night stage is set.

The NBA on Thursday night revealed the 14 total Eastern and Western Conference reserves for the 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

The seven East reserves feature three first-time All-Stars in New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. Rounding out the East reserves are Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (third All-Star selection), Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (fifth), Knicks forward Julius Randle (third) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (third).

Among the most notable All-Star omissions in the East are Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis and Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.

The East is captained by Milwaukee Bucks eight-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is joined in the starting lineup by 76ers center Joel Embiid (seventh All-Star selection), Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (fifth), Bucks guard Damian Lillard (eighth) and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (second) in the starting lineup.

The seven West reserves, meanwhile, are all repeat All-Stars in Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (10th All-Star selection), Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (second), Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (fourth), Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (sixth), Clippers forward Paul George (ninth), Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (fourth) and Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (ninth).

Among the notable omissions in the West are Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Clippers guard James Harden, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, Kings center Domantas Sabonis and Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün.

Lakers forward LeBron James captains the West after earning a record-breaking 20th All-Star nod. Along with James, the West will start Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (sixth All-Star selection), Suns forward Kevin Durant (14th), Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (fifth) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second).

The All-Star reserves were selected by the NBA's 30 head coaches. Coaches had to select two guards, three frontcourt players and two wild cards (guard or frontcourt).

All-Star Weekend begins Friday, Feb. 16 and ends with the All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18. The All-Star Game is returning to the traditional East versus West format this year.

