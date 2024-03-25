How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini Sweet 16 game against Iowa St. Cyclones this week

The Illinois Fighting Illini are still dancing. After big wins over the Morehead State Eagles and Duquesne Dukes in the first two rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament the team is officially in the Sweet 16, where they’ll take on the Iowa State Cyclones.

Here’s what you need to know to get ready for the game.

WHEN IS THE ILLINOIS SWEET 16 GAME?

The Illini will wrap up the first day of Sweet 16 action this Thursday, Mar. 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:09 p.m., but could start after that if the previous game– San Diego State vs. UConn– goes late.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE FIGHTING ILLINI, CYCLONES SWEET 16 GAME?

The game will be broadcast on both TBS and TruTV.

WHAT SEEDS ARE THE FIGHTING ILLINI AND CYCLONES?

Illinois entered the tournament as the three-seed in the East region. Iowa St. is the two-seed. Accordingly, the Cyclones are slight favorites to beat the Illini. However you won’t be able to bet on the game on your phone due to state law.

WHO DO THE ILLINI PLAY NEXT?

If Illinois makes it past Iowa St. their next game would be against the winner of the San Diego St. - UConn game. They would play in the Elite 8 on Saturday, Mar. 30.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME ILLINOIS MADE IT TO THE SWEET 16?

This the first time the Fighting Illini have made it through the first weekend of the tournament since 2005. It’s their 12th time appearing in the Sweet 16.