Michigan dominates Pro Football Focus' preseason all-Big Ten team

The Michigan Wolverines are the reigning Big Ten champions and are hoping for a return trip to the College Football Playoff, and their stacked roster is being recognized by a major national media outlet.

Pro Football Focus released its preseason All-Big Ten rosters this week, and the Wolverines have a whopping seven players among the 22 selected for First Team honors.

That group includes quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, who will hope to lead the Wolverines back to the playoff after a semifinal loss to TCU last season.

Michigan also has three players represented on the defensive side of things, including star cornerback Will Johnson.

Ohio State’s talented wide receiver tandem of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka both made it from the Buckeyes’ roster, while linebacker Tommy Eichenberg made First-Team on the defensive side of the ball.

Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams and defensive tackle Johnny Newton both were awarded First-Team honors, according to the publication.

The Wolverines are the favorites to capture the Big Ten crown for the second consecutive season, and their schedule is largely-favorable in that endeavor. They do have a home game against Ohio State this season, and reigning Big Ten West champion Purdue will also come to Ann Arbor on Nov. 4.

The Wolverines do have a road matchup late in the season against Penn State on Nov. 11, and a pre-Ohio State road date with Maryland in College Park could also pose a challenge for Michigan.