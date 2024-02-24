Duke's Kyle Filipowski sprains ankle as Wake Forest fans storm court

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski is the latest basketball player to suffer in a collision with court-storming fans.
After the No. 8 Blue Devils lost in a conference match up against Wake Forest on Saturday, Demon Deacon fans ran onto the court to celebrate and collided with the star center.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Filipowski went down and appeared to be shaken up and in pain after the crash. His teammates helped him up as he hobbled towards the locker room tunnel.
Duke coach Jon Scheyer said after the game that Filipowski sustained a sprained ankle in the collision.
“When are we going to ban storming?" Scheyer said in the postgame press conference. "It’s a dangerous thing."
NCAAB
Filipowski, a projected top-10 NBA Draft pick, finished with 17 points for Duke in the 83-79 loss to Wake Forest.
The issue of fans storming the basketball court after a game has caused growing concerns. Recently, Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark was knocked down by joyful fans as the Hawkeyes were upset by Ohio State in January.
On Thursday, the SEC fined LSU $100,000 after fans stormed the court after upsetting No. 17 Kentucky in men's basketball.