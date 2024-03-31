Who is DJ Burns Jr.? NC State star rising in March Madness

Where there's a glass slipper, there's often a Cinderella nearby.

Such is the case yet again in the 2024 men's NCAA tournament, where one clear underdog emerged in a Final Four that isn't as surprising as 2023.

This year's tournament features two No. 1 seeds in UConn (defending champion) and Purdue, a No. 4 seed in Alabama and NC State, the outlier No. 11 seed.

The Wolfpack, a year after losing in the first round as an 11-seed, hunted down No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 14 Oakland, No. 2 Marquette and No. 4 Duke en route to the Final Four.

One key player who has dominated the conversation thus far is DJ Burns Jr. Burns Jr. has been a revelation that has many questioning just who he is as he seeks to lead the Wolfpack to unprecedented glory.

Here's everything to know about NC State's Burns Jr.:

Who is DJ Burns Jr.?

Burns Jr. is a fifth-year big man at NC State. He spent his first three seasons with the Winthrop Eagles before joining the Wolfpack in 2022-23.

What is DJ Burns Jr.'s height and weight?

Burns Jr. is 6-foot-9 and 275 pounds.

How old is DJ Burns Jr.?

Burns Jr. is 23 years old. He was born on Oct. 13, 2000.

Where did DJ Burns Jr. attend high school?

Burns Jr. went to York Prep Academy in Rock Hill, S.C. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 3 prospect in South Carolina behind current NBA players Zion Williamson and Aaron Nesmith, per 247Sports' composite rankings in 2018.

What accolades does DJ Burns Jr. have?

Burns Jr. was named Big South Freshman of the Year in 2020 with Winthrop. In 2022, he was named Big South Player of the Year and earned a spot on the First-Team All-Big South squad.

In 2024 with NC State, Burns Jr. was named ACC Tournament MVP.

DJ Burns Jr. March Madness stats

Burns Jr. has become a fan favorite because of his profile and performances throughout the tournament. Here's how Burns Jr. has fared in each game thus far:

First round vs. No. 6 Texas Tech: 16 points, one rebound, 7-for-11 shooting overall, 2-for-4 free throws

Second round vs. No. 14 Oakland: 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one block, 9-for-12 shooting overall, 6-for-7 free throws

Sweet 16 vs. No. 2 Marquette: Four points, four rebounds, seven assists, 2-for-4 shooting overall, 0-for-0 free throws

Elite Eight vs. No. 4 Duke: 29 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, 13-for-19 shooting overall, 3-for-4 free throws

Senior guard DJ Horne has been a critical piece scoring and playmaking wise, too, though Burns Jr. will need to replicate his high-production games for NC State to make history. That starts in the Final Four vs. 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and Purdue.