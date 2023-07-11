Vote for the best Chicago sports jersey of all time

Each professional sports franchise in Chicago has moments we can all remember. From the '85 Bears to Jordan’s Last Shot, to the recent 2021 Chicago Sky WNBA championship.

Each franchise in this great sports town has a story, and one of the ways we memorialize those times is with jerseys.

The Chicago sports scene has plenty of iconic, legendary and stylish jerseys that impact pop culture. But which uniform is the best?

Let's take it to a vote! Chicago sports fans from around the city and the world: You get to choose which Chicago jersey gets the top billing.

Round One of the voting is now open and will continue through 5 p.m. on July 12. Round two will begin at 9 a.m. on July 13 and continue through 5 p.m. July 15. The semifinals kick off on the morning of July 16 and voting will remain open through 5 p.m. on July 18.

Lastly, the final round will open at 9 a.m. on July 19, and the winner will be crowned at 5 p.m. on July 21.

ROUND 1

(1) Bulls 1973 Rawlings Away vs. (16) Cubs 1980s Road Blue

(2) Bears 1985 Home Blue vs. (15) White Sox Current Home White

(3) Red Stars 2020 Neighborhood vs. (14) Fire 2016 Addidas Third

(4) Blackhawks Current Home Red vs. (13) Fire 1998 Nike Home

(5) White Sox 1983 Home vs. (12) Sky 2020 Icon

(6) Cubs 1960s Cream Home White vs. (11) Red Stars 2023 Foundation

(7) Sky 2021 Nike Explorer vs. (10) Bulls 1989 Champion Away

(8) Bears 2010 Monsters Home vs. (9) Blackhawks 2009 Winter Classic

Photo credits: Getty Images