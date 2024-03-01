With every passing day, it seems more likely that the Bears will select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If the Bears heard everything they needed to hear in their interview with Williams at the NFL Combine, and if they decide to move forward with Williams as their Plan A, then the next step for them will be to trade away Justin Fields.

NFL insider Adam Schefter joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast for an episode that was published on Friday, and shared his thoughts on the type of return the Bears can get by trading away Fields.

“Sam Darnold, to me, when you talk to people, might be the most relevant compensation comparison,” Schefter said on “PMT.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When the Jets moved off of Darnold to draft Zach Wilson back in 2021, they sent him to Carolina in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Schefter believes it’s worth considering the Alex Smith trade, as well, since Bears GM Ryan Poles was in Kansas City when the Chiefs acquired Smith from the 49ers. That was back in 2013, and after the Chiefs won eight games with Smith, the price ended up being two second-round picks.

“I think that the Justin Fields compensation is somewhere between what Alex Smith got and what Sam Darnold brought.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed the media earlier this week in Indianapolis and said the timeline for a potential trade ultimately depends on what opportunities present themselves, but that the Bears want to do right by Fields.

“No one wants to live in gray, I know that's uncomfortable,” Poles said on Tuesday. “I wouldn't want to be in that situation either. So, we will gather the information, we will move as quickly as possible, we are not going to be in a rush and see what presents itself and what's best for the organization."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.