Fans still hoping to snag a ticket to the Bears draft party at Soldier Field on Thursday night might be out of luck. Tickets to celebrate the all-but-certain start of the Caleb Williams era at the Bears’ home stadium are sold out.

Those who did snag tickets will not only get the chance to watch the first round unfold at Soldier Field, they’ll also get access to activities around the stadium like a stadium tour, the opportunity to participate in combine drills and the chance to kick a field goal. Current and former Bears will also be in attendance for autograph and photo opportunities.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m., but fans who paid a little extra for club seats can enter an hour early at 5 p.m. Those who shelled out for V.I.P. tickets get exclusive food and drink options and parking.

The draft party ends at 10 p.m.

