Welcome to Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, which includes Rounds 2 and 3.

The Bears hit a grand slam on Day 1. They drafted quarterback Caleb Williams with the No.1 pick in the draft and wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick.

Here are the latest Bears updates from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Who are the best remaining prospects for the Bears?

The Bears have a long wait on Friday night before they can draft, but plenty of talented players are still available at key positions of need.

Here are the top five players available at each position the Bears could be looking to address on Friday.

Are the Bears willing to trade into the second round?

Remember, the Bears do not own a second-round pick in this draft. They traded their second-rounder to the Commanders midseason last year for Montez Sweat.

The next pick the Bears own in the 2024 NFL Draft is the No. 75 pick in the third round. After the first round, Ryan Poles said the Bears "potentially" could trade into the second round.

How many picks do the Bears have left in the 2024 NFL Draft?

After expending two picks in the first round of Thursday's portion of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears have two picks left. They own the No. 75 and No. 122 picks in the draft. Here's when they will draft those picks.

Everything you need to know for Day 2 of the draft

When? Where? How to watch? We've got you covered.

Here's everything you need to know about Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bears Round 1 recap from the 2024 NFL Draft

It was a potentially franchise-altering day for the Bears in Round 1 of the draft. There was a lot of excitement following the Bears' selections of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze.

Here's everything that happened on Day 1.

