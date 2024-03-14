Bears add depth to offensive line with tackle signing

The Bears have signed offensive tackle Jake Curhan, according to his agency.

Curhan, 26, signed as an undrafted free agent out of the 2021 NFL draft. He was the only undrafted free agent of the Seahawks' class to make the active roster.

He's played there for the last three seasons, playing in 29 total games and starting in nine of them. Last season, he gave up 27 pressures and three sacks in seven games, per PFF. He plays predominantly at tackle but has seen time at right guard, too.

