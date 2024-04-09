Bears fan welcomes Keenan Allen with Bears-themed gift at golf outing

As part of a charity event, Davante Adams, Derek Carr, Von Miller and new Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen participated in a nine-hole, matchplay golf outing after the LPGA event in Las Vegas.

At the event, a fan gifted Allen a custom, Chicago Bears-themed ball marker for his golfing endeavors. Check out this wholesome interaction between Allen and the fan.

This guy hooked up Keenan Allen with a Bears ball marker @SixPointBears pic.twitter.com/HqvnDni5RX — Six Point Sports (@SixPointSports) April 9, 2024

At first Allen, jokingly, was hesitant, saying "Listen to me, between me and you, the ball marker's not really gonna come into play." But after seeing the marker, he accepted and said "Go Bears."

Allen is quickly becoming a fan favorite for Bears fans, who haven't seen the prospects of a lethal wide receiver duo since the Brandon Marshall-Alshon Jeffrey days. And though Allen's trade from Los Angeles --- his home for 11 years --- to the Bears "stunned and hurt him," he's embraced his new home.

Shortly after the Bears traded a fourth-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for his services, he made an unexpected appearance at Caleb Williams' pro day at USC decked out in Bears gear. His presence spoke volumes about his commitment to the Bears and his relationship with Williams, who said after they've been friends for about one year.

In Chicago, he'll reunite with Chris Beatty, his former wide receivers coach in Los Angeles from 2021-23. He'll also join forces with Gerald Everett, his former teammate with the Chargers.

