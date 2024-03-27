If you are one of the few people who don't believe the Bears will draft USC's Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick, here's another piece of evidence pointing to Ryan Poles solidifying the Bears' franchise quarterback with Williams.

On Wednesday, LSU held its pro day for prospective NFL athletes, working out projected top-ten picks Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels. According to Ian Rapoport, Daniels will meet with several teams following his pro day including the Patriots, Commanders, Giants, Vikings, Broncos and Raiders.

But not the Bears.

Immediately following his Pro Day, #LSU QB and potential Top 3 pick Jayden Daniels is scheduled to meet with the #Patriots, #Commanders, #Giants, #Vikings, #Broncos and #Raiders, per his agent Ron Butler. Daniels has not previously met with any teams. pic.twitter.com/1wM92chLz8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2024

Daniels, the Heisman Trophy award winner from this past college football season, is projected to be drafted within the first three picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. Behind Williams, Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye are the next two expected players to come off the board.

The Bears' decision not to meet with Daniels points toward their inevitable selection of Williams with the No. 1 pick.

They've done everything possible to evaluate Williams. They watched his film, talked with him at the NFL Scouting Combine, attended his pro day, took him out to dinner before his pro day, and talked to "30 to 40 people" to dissect his character, Poles said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

All that's left for Williams and the Bears is a top-30 visit to Halas Hall, which Poles said will take place during the first week of April. After that, the Bears will gather his medicals --- which he opted not to disclose at the NFL Scouting Combine --- and that'll set them up to draft him first overall.

Daniels is as good of a prospect --- after Williams --- in the draft. He threw for just south of 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns last season; he also rushed for over 1,100 yards and an additional 10 touchdowns. Daniels is a top prospect in the draft and the Bears decision not to meet with him is telling.

North Carolina will host its pro day on Thursday and the Bears should be in attendance for quarterback Drake Maye. If they opt not to meet with him following the pro day, that'll serve as yet another indication of their interest.

Make no mistake, come April 25, Caleb Williams will be a Chicago Bear.

