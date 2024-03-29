Bears received ‘at least one better offer' for Justin Fields than the Steelers': report

The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers earlier this month for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.

General manager Ryan Poles intentionally compromised Fields' return so the fourth-year quarterback could play at his preferred destination as quickly as possible. According to a new report from ESPN, the Bears received a better offer than the one they finalized with the Steelers.

"Bears general manager Ryan Poles ultimately followed through on a combine pledge to 'do right by Justin,' dealing Fields to Pittsburgh over at least one better offer from a team with an established quarterback starter, a Bears team source said," ESPN's Brooke Pryor wrote on Friday.

Who was the one team that offered a better trade package for Fields? Could it have been the Eagles before they acquired Kenny Pickett? Initially, when the Bears informed Fields they planned to trade him, he had four preferred destinations in mind, including the Steelers, according to the report.

"The Steelers were one of four teams on Fields' radar prior to the start of free agency, along with the Vikings, Raiders and Falcons, a source familiar with Fields' thinking said," Pryor wrote.

According to the report, Fields "thought highly of Tomlin," who hasn't coached worse than a .500 season with the Steelers in 17 seasons as their head coach. There, he will play understudy to Russell Wilson but have the chance to learn and develop further.

The Vikings lost Kirk Cousins in free agency, opening up their starting quarterback spot this offseason. It makes sense he wasn't traded there considering the Bears would then have to face Fields twice per year.

Fields' former offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, is now the offensive coordinator for the Raiders. They're still in search of a new signal caller, despite having added Gardner Minshew this offseason. Some thought Getsy's presence would mean crossing the Raiders off the list since that duo didn't perform up to standard together last season.

The Falcons were the team most attached to Fields this offseason, as he's a Georgia native. League sources told NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock the Falcons checked in with the Bears about Fields around the NFL Combine. In the end, they were able to persuade Cousins to make the lateral from Minnesota to Atlanta.

Pickett's insistence to be moved to the Eagles opened up a spot for Fields to back Wilson. According to the report, the Bears had "at least one better offer from a team with an established quarterback starter," but they compromised to send Fields to his preferred destination.

It was a respectful move for Poles, who will almost certainly replace Fields with USC's Caleb Williams as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Poles could've waited past the draft and into training camp to maximize Fields' trade value. But he opted for the high road, putting the fourth-year quarterback in the best position possible.

This isn't the end of Fields' story, either. He will likely play understudy to Wilson this season, but he's only on a one-year deal. The Steelers must decide on Fields' fifth-year option by May 2; either way, they can re-sign him, should they please.

Some think Fields will outperform Wilson right away and earn the starting role. Either way, Fields is effectively insurance for the Steelers, should they become displeased with Wilson as their starting signal caller.

So while Fields might not take over right away, the Steelers know what they have in him.

"Rest assured when it's time to compete, Justin will be given an opportunity to compete," Tomlin said at the owner's meetings in Orlando. "And we'll allow those guys to sort themselves out."

