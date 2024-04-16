Trending
Caleb Williams interacts with the Chicago Sky WNBA Draft on social media

The potential Bears quarterback showed interest in the Sky's draft on social media

By Ryan Taylor

There's no question the Bears will take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft come April 25.

Knowing his fate lies in Chicago, Williams appears to be tapping into the city's happenings, starting with the Chicago Sky's WNBA Draft on Monday. Williams liked the Sky's post on X (formerly Twitter) and reposted (eventually un-reposted), Jaquan Brisker's reaction to the draft, too.

Here's the post Williams liked.

And here's evidence of Williams' interaction with Brisker's post.

The Sky executed a dream draft, taking South Carolina's 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 pick and LSU's Angel Reese with the No. 7 pick in the draft.

Soon, Williams will join both women as athletes drafted to Chicago pro sports teams.

