The initial support for newly drafted Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was polarizing at the beginning.

Justin Fields garnered a loyal fanbase over his first three years in Chicago. For that, some Bears fans rallied around him, hoping the Bears wouldn't trade him in favor of Williams.

But Williams isn't short of early love from Bears fans after being drafted to Chicago on Thursday night. He has tangible evidence of that claim, too.

He surpassed the former Iowa now Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in jersey sales for any draft pick in any sport ever, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And when asked during his first appearance in Chicago on Friday if he's felt the love from fans upon officially being drafted, Williams mentioned his jersey sales victory over Clark in his appreciation.

"I would say the easiest thing is because we have stats on it," Williams said Friday. "Fanatics, I believe it was, came out that I passed up Caitlin Clark's record, which I ended up reposting and saying 'Well, I guess that's Chicago for you.' That's probably my answer to that. All the love and support is strong. I've heard about it. So to get some of that love and support that early is really awesome."

