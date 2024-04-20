We know by this point USC quarterback Caleb Williams is a player of determination who sets lofty goals for himself. Just check out the lock screen on his iPhone.

Recently, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Williams has been in discussion with the Chicago Bears about a couple of those goals: chasing Tom Brady and winning Super Bowls.

"Team officials have stayed in touch with Williams since via video chat sessions, just talking football," Pelissero wrote. "... But sources say the quarterback's conversations with the Bears have been very frank and positive. The Williams camp sent the message early about what it wanted -- investment and infrastructure to help Caleb reach his next goal of chasing Tom Brady and winning Super Bowls -- and the Bears so far have delivered."

Williams wants to be the greatest to ever do it. He knows that. The Bears know that. And on "The Pivot" podcast with Ryan Clark, he shared that goal, along with his excitement to play in Chicago.

"I want to play at one place for 20 years and chase one guy, No. 12 (Tom Brady)," Williams said. "I want a place that loves ball. That's all I've heard about Chicago so far, which is exciting for me because LA was great but there are probably double-digit teams here. It's a big pool. You have to be winning championships. You have to be in the playoffs every year to have the fans and things like that show up. If Chicago's the place, I've heard that they love ball, which is really exciting for me and something I'm looking forward to and embracing."

Don't worry, Caleb. Chicago loves ball.

And they've been starved of a franchise quarterback arguably in their 100+ year history. Williams, hopefully, will be the guy to put an end to that misery. He believes his contributions on the field will help revive the city, not just the Bears.

How will he do that?

"One is through my care. One for football, one for my teammates," Williams said. "But something I have done community-wise is bring the whole landscape together. I did it at Gonzaga. I’ve done it here at USC. We've sold out games here at USC and that hasn’t been done in a couple of years. Bringing the fans back and the love and joy.

"One of the things that I get a lot of is what we talked about when I sat down, I get a lot of ‘thank yous’ from USC fans and people around the city, not just at the games. I'll be at Honor Bar in Bev(erly) Hills and I get a random, 'Thank you for doing this for USC.’

"So bringing the community and showing my care at all three levels: For myself and football, for my teammates, and for the community that makes gamedays, the game, the city lively and fun and enjoyable. That’s the three things is care. Care goes a long way. A place that loves football, places that care about football, places that have the same goals and aspirations in mind.”

