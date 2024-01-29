Chiefs player brutally taunts Roquan Smith on IG Live after AFC championship

It was chippy the whole way through Sunday's AFC championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

Players were at each other's throats even before kickoff, with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes getting into it with Justin Tucker during warmups.

That energy carried over into the game. And once the Chiefs' secured the 17-point comeback victory over the Ravens to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, it carried over into the locker room, too. And former Chicago Bears' star Roquan Smith bore the brunt of some nasty taunts from Chiefs' tackle Donovan Smith.

“Look at his sad ass… Talking all that sh*t. He gone cry.”



Chiefs offensive lineman Donovan Smith trolled Roquan Smith after their win over the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/bgeqItQudV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 29, 2024

Donovan started an Instagram Live as the Chiefs celebrated their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. He noticed Roquan speaking with reporters on screen in the locker room and took the opportunity to troll his opponent.

"Oh, look he's sad. Look at his ass," Donovan said. "He sad. He sad. F------ sad. Talking all that s---. He sad. Go cry."

It's unclear if Donovan targeted Roquan because of a specific incident, but Roquan is a notorious trash-talker himself, so it's likely there was some back and forth during the game.

